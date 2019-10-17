Agrimin (ASX:AMN) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.57 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.57 ($0.40), 195,317 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 605% from the average session volume of 27,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.39).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18.

Agrimin Company Profile (ASX:AMN)

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

