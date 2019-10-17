AgaveCoin Trading Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $17,354.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00228991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01099551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

