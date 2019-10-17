Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Stock Price Down 4%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 194,785 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14.

Aeon Metals Company Profile (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

