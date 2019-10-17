Aegeus (AEG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,527.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange. Aegeus has a total market cap of $31,847.00 and $2,527.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aegeus has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00230410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.01105274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088335 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,882,163 coins and its circulating supply is 36,343,177 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.