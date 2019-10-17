Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. Aecom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.75 EPS.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,513. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Aecom from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

