Advisor Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 5,169,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,800,090. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

