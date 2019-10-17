Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 1,149,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,656. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

