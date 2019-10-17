Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 57.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

