Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after acquiring an additional 347,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.68.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,628. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $76.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

