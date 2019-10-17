Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,633. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

