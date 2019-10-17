Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,617. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

