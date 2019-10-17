Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADVM. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of ADVM opened at $6.85 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,387,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

