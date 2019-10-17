Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $313.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $322.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.46.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $268.04. 1,438,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,550,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

