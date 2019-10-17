Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $270.86. The company had a trading volume of 341,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,444. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.46.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

