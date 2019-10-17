Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Adesto Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million.

Several analysts recently commented on IOTS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of IOTS opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

In related news, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $80,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 142,988 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

