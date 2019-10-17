ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Holdings Boosted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.54% of ACNB worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

ACNB stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.17.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donna M. Newell purchased 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,847.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,026.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 807 shares of company stock worth $29,076. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

