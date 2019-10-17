Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Shares Down 3%

Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 2,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 82,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $12.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48.

Ackroo Company Profile (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

