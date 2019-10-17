ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ACCO Brands worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 813,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $954.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $1,725,929.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $212,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

