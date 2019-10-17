Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIA. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ACIA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,194. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 433.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $4,419,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $172,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,763. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 456,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,097,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after purchasing an additional 512,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,361,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 429,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

