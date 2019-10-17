ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $427.70.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

