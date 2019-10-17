9,619 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 116.5% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

