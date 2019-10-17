9,550 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

In related news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

