$922.75 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $922.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $863.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $982.20 million. ScanSource posted sales of $972.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,890. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $739.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,153 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

