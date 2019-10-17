87,839 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

