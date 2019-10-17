$74.07 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $74.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.57 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $67.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $290.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $321.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.32 million to $329.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

