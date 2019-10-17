6,091 Shares in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

