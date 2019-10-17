58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Update

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in 58.com by 315.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 282,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in 58.com in the first quarter valued at $3,752,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 58.com by 27.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in 58.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. 58.com has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BOCOM International downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

