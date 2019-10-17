51,560 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hilltop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTH opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

