51,560 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hilltop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:HTH opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
