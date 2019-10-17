$51.98 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $51.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $52.25 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $47.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $204.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.59 million to $205.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.17 million, with estimates ranging from $212.08 million to $216.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $643.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.