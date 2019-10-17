500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.86

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $11.06. 500.com shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 701.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 500.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 500.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 500.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

