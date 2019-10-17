4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,704.08

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,704.08 and traded as low as $2,980.00. 4imprint Group shares last traded at $3,060.00, with a volume of 23,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,949.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,710.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $870.65 million and a PE ratio of 22.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Scull sold 6,761 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.14), for a total value of £192,147.62 ($251,074.90).

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.