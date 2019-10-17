42,790 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.33 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

