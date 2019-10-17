3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 3M comprises 2.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.21. The company had a trading volume of 886,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,050. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

