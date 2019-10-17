36,205 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 490,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,986. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

