347 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,768,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,065,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,453,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,884,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,664,000 after buying an additional 110,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $137,824.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $530.24 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.33.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.