283,563 Shares in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of California Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRC shares. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:CRC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. California Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

