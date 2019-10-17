26,286 Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

In other 2U news, Director John M. Larson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,181.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $17.26 on Thursday. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

