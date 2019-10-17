$227.45 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $227.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.22 million to $233.01 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $282.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $952.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.46 million to $963.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $940.95 million, with estimates ranging from $915.90 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

