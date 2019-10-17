1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCCY. DA Davidson cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

