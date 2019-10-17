1,567 Shares in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Bought by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in GrubHub by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,153 shares of company stock worth $1,917,783. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $122.82.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

