$147.37 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $147.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $144.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $541.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $542.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $628.00 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $130,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $27,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,343 shares of company stock worth $721,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Photronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Photronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 226,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $731.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

