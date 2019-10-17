13,785 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,785 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $148,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,053,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 218,111 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $88,191,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,153,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067,624 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 123,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 30,534 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $992,049.66. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,988,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

