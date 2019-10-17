13,244 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 54,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,778,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

