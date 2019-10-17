13,149 Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chase by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Chase alerts:

Shares of CCF opened at $105.19 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $118.25.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.