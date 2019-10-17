1,013 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $628,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,032. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.08.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.