$0.82 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

FN stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

In other news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,513.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,242,670. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 199,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fabrinet by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Fabrinet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

