$0.80 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BFS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

