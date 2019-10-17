$0.79 EPS Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,671,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 251,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 219,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

