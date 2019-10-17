$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.82. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,776. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $170,125.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $473,109.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and have sold 16,914 shares worth $738,349. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

