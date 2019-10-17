$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. ExlService posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $65.52. 53,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. ExlService has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 124.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

